CJ Koome says laws enacted by counties critical

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has emphasized the significance of laws enacted by county governments, stating that they are equally vital as those passed by Members of Parliament and Senators in the bicameral house.

CJ Koome highlighted the importance of county laws in guiding development initiatives and resource allocation, underlining their role in shaping local progress and governance.

The Chief Justice made these remarks during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo in her office today.

As part of the MoU, the National Council for Law Reporting (Kenya Law) will collaborate with Nyamira County to publish county laws online and establish a legal resource center.

This initiative aims to enhance public access to legal information for Nyamira residents.

“The National Council for Law Reporting is partnering with six proactive counties committed to transparency by making laws accessible to the public,” she explained,emphasizing the alignment of this effort with constitutional principles of devolution.

Governor Nyaribo expressed optimism about the collaboration, noting that Nyamira County will leverage Kenya Law’s expertise to strengthen legislative and policy formulation processes.

“We will utilize these resources to monitor all county assembly laws in Nyamira, preventing duplication in our lawmaking,” Governor Nyaribo stated.

About The Author