Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil Society groups hold protest in Nairobi over forceful evictions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Civil Societies in Nairobi are a holding a peaceful march against unplanned developments and forceful evictions.

The Nairobi Professional and Residents Group who are the organisers of the march intend to present their petitions to Parliament and the City Hall.

They are also protesting againsts unplanned developments and construction cartels in the city.

Kenya Human Rights Commission recently termed the demolition of houses on riparian land is an injustice targeting the poor.

This is after residents living on riparian and flood-prone land decried the government’s directive to vacate without giving them an alternative place to relocate to.

The government directive led to the loss of at least one life in the melee caused by the forced evictions.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

All set for for second round of UDA elections in Homa Bay

KISUMU, Kenya, May 16 – Preparations are in top gear for the second round of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party elections across the...

30 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met Department issues heavy rain advisory in Nairobi, Central Highlands

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain advisory in Central Highlands including Nairobi, Western Kenya and parts...

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EPRA readies country for green hydrogen investments

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has today launched guidelines on Green Hydrogen and its Derivatives, activating a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua defends Sh2.6bn budget allocation with lion’s share on office refurbishment

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now wants a whooping Sh2.6 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year with...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

The race to raise blood money to halt an execution

A Kenyan mother, who has led a long and desperate campaign to save her son from execution in Saudi Arabia, was weak with relief...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cleaning Equipment Manufacturer Kärcher Donates Machines to The Kenya Red Cross in Support of Flood Relief Efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15th, 2024 – In a significant move to bolster the flood relief efforts in Kenya, German manufacturer Kärcher has donated high-pressure...

15 hours ago

Africa

Harare hails Kenya’s move to exempt Zimbabweans from eTA fee

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade confirmed the decision, saying Zimbabwean travelers to Kenya will apply for authorization on the digital platforms...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Deadline for public memoranda on Finance Bill set for May 28

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Kenyans can now give their input on the Finance Bill 2024 after the National Assembly opened the fora for...

22 hours ago