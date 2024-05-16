Civil Society groups hold protest in Nairobi over forceful evictions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Civil Societies in Nairobi are a holding a peaceful march against unplanned developments and forceful evictions.

The Nairobi Professional and Residents Group who are the organisers of the march intend to present their petitions to Parliament and the City Hall.

They are also protesting againsts unplanned developments and construction cartels in the city.

Kenya Human Rights Commission recently termed the demolition of houses on riparian land is an injustice targeting the poor.

This is after residents living on riparian and flood-prone land decried the government’s directive to vacate without giving them an alternative place to relocate to.

The government directive led to the loss of at least one life in the melee caused by the forced evictions.

