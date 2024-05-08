Connect with us

Aviation

Civil aviation stakeholders validate new regulations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 — Stakeholders in the civil aviation sector have concluded deliberations of new regulations proposed for promulgation under the Civil Aviation Act.

Stakeholders engaged during a three-day validation conference that reviewed the draft Aviation Regulations seeking to enhance the sector’s safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) noted in a statement on Wednesday that the engagement signifies a critical step in the rule-making process, allowing aviation stakeholders to achieve consensus on regulatory provisions by the Statutory Instruments Act and Kenya’s Constitution.

Speaking during the closing session of the meeting, KCAA Board Chairperson Brown Ondego applauded the stakeholders for offering crucial inputs to the regulations.

“The feedback, insights, and constructive criticism provided during this exercise will undoubtedly enrich the final draft of the regulations, ensuring that Kenya promulgates a body of regulations that is robust and effective,” said Ondego.

He added that this collaboration will extend beyond the regulation-making process to ensure effective implementation of the regulations and committed that KCAA will remain available to support the industry.

Collaborative approach

Jacob Narengo, Chairperson of the Licensing Air Services Technical Committee (LASTC) of the KCAA Board, said the exercise reflected the shared commitment to fostering dialogue, promoting understanding, and collaborating to shape the future of civil aviation in Kenya.

“This exercise underscores the Authority’s commitment to ensuring compliance and meaningful stakeholder engagement, tailored to the unique scope and complexity of our aviation industry.”

By ensuring passengers’ safety, airlines’ efficiency, and the aviation industry’s sustainability, aviation regulations are critical to operations.

Further, they reflect a country’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in all aspects of civil aviation to address emerging aviation security threats and challenges.

KCAA noted that as a contracting state of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Kenya is bound by the provisions of the Chicago Convention.

Article 37 emphasizes the obligation for states to collaborate in ensuring uniformity in regulations, standards, and procedures related to air navigation.

The Authority noted the validation conference was key to fulfilling the international obligation entrusted to Kenya, a responsibility KCAA noted goes beyond national borders and is essential for advancing a country’s national interests.

When promulgated, the regulations will instill more confidence among passengers, airlines, and other stakeholders, aligning Kenya’s aviation industry with international best practices, ultimately, creating a reliable and trustworthy aviation environment, supporting the country’s growth and connectivity.

