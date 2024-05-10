Chris Diaz appointed Executive Chairman of Adili Group

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Chris Diaz has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of Adili Group in Kenya and Tanzania.

With over 30 years of executive experience and a proven track record of business acumen, Diaz will also serve as the Director of Growth and New Markets for the Firms.

According to the firm, he will play a pivotal role in driving panAfrican growth, elevating strategic vision, and enhancing client impact.

With an extensive background in business growth strategies and leadership across Africa, Europe and the MENA region, Chris has delivered substantial commercial results and spearheaded transformations for leading organisations including Bidco Africa, where he served on the Board for 16 years, and Kenya Airways, where he led as Marketing Director and also worked closely with the SkyTeam alliance.

As the Firms and Adili Group continue to build on their successes, Chris’ appointment is a strategic step towards enhancing the delivery of integrated and relevant client services across multiple business lines.

This strategic move aims to foster collaboration and embrace cutting-edge technology as a key enabler of efficient service delivery. By doing so, the Firms and Adili Group are better positioned to adapt swiftly to the evolving landscape of legal and strategic advisory services, demonstrating the ambition of home-grown African firms to lead the charge in reshaping client offerings across the globe.

Chris’ expertise in business leadership, market planning, and growth initiatives will be instrumental in helping clients navigate an increasingly complex business environment across borders with agility and efficiency.

His deep understanding of international marketing and business dynamics in Africa

establishes him as an experienced leader in innovation, growth, and market leadership, acceleratingthe strategic vision of the Firms and Adili Group.

As the Firms’ Director of Growth and New Markets, Chris will champion focused expansion efforts, reinforcing the dedication to pioneering innovative and market-leading strategies.

These efforts will integrate top notch legal expertise with strategic business solutions and sound commercial advice to deliver impactful results for clients.

He will also play a pivotal role in supporting the growth and business strategy for clients across Africa and the MENA region, leveraging the pan-African ALN

alliance (currently in 14 countries) and its regional gateway office in the UAE.

As Executive Chairman of Adili Group, Chris will draw on his wealth of experience to provide clients with the insights and solutions needed to tackle today’s corporate challenges, including in managing business risks and disruptions.

