China’s leading industrial park launches one-stop carbon neutrality services – China Daily

NANJING — One of China’s leading industrial parks has accelerated its transition to carbon neutrality as it moves to aid businesses in their carbon reduction endeavors.

Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), located in East China’s Jiangsu province, has begun offering one-stop services incorporating the verification of carbon reduction, carbon trading and certification of carbon neutrality to businesses operating in the park.

The move aims to efficiently match businesses with the resources to reduce carbon emissions with those in need, thereby relieving the costs incurred during enterprises’ emission reduction efforts.

Clean energy accounts for over 90 percent of the overall energy consumption in SIP. In late 2022, the park launched a market-based inclusive carbon trading system for voluntary carbon transactions, and has since publicized four guidelines concerning carbon reduction projects in sectors of distributed photovoltaics, specialized charging poles, lighting energy conservation, and wetland carbon sinks.

With the one-stop inclusive services of carbon neutrality in place, the park will boost its “dual carbon” service capacity to meet businesses and public institutions’ demand to cut CO2 emissions, according to the park administrative committee.

China has committed to a “dual carbon” goal of reaching the peak of carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2060.

In the 1990s, the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, an important cooperation project between the Chinese and Singaporean governments, was established in Suzhou.

