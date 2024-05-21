China’s Kuaizhou 11 Y4 rocket launches 4 new satellites – China Daily

JIUQUAN — China on Tuesday launched the Kuaizhou 11 Y4 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, sending four new satellites into space.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:15 pm (Beijing Time) from the launch site.
The four satellites, including the Wuhan 1 satellite and an ultra-low orbit technology test satellite, have entered their planned orbits.
The launch was the 32nd flight mission of the Kuaizhou rocket series.
