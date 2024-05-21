Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

CHINA DAILY

China’s Kuaizhou 11 Y4 rocket launches 4 new satellites – China Daily

Published

JIUQUAN — China on Tuesday launched the Kuaizhou 11 Y4 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, sending four new satellites into space.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:15 pm (Beijing Time) from the launch site.

The four satellites, including the Wuhan 1 satellite and an ultra-low orbit technology test satellite, have entered their planned orbits.

The launch was the 32nd flight mission of the Kuaizhou rocket series.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News