China to send peacekeeping officers to South Sudan – China Daily

A total of 12 Chinese peacekeeping police officers will fly to South Sudan to carry out peacekeeping missions in the early hours of May 22, as announced by the Ministry of Public Security on Monday.

A departure ceremony for the 10th Chinese peacekeeping police unit to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan was held at the ministry’s training base of the peacekeeping police force on Monday.

An officer from the ministry’s International Cooperation Bureau stated that, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the second-largest contributor to peacekeeping operations, China firmly supports and actively participates in UN peacekeeping actions.

This dispatch marks the first time since the smooth transition of epidemic prevention and control that China has sent a peacekeeping police unit to the South Sudan mission area. It demonstrates the concrete embodiment of China’s public security organs in promoting global security initiatives and fulfilling their responsibilities, said the officer.

