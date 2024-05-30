China steps up measures to monitor, control diseases – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

China plans to complete preliminary establishment of a modern disease control system and finish basic construction of a scientific and efficient monitoring, early warning and emergency response system for infectious diseases by the end of 2025, according to an action plan released on Wednesday.

The document, jointly released by the National Administration of Disease Control and Prevention and other government bodies, added that by 2025, the overall situation of major infectious disease epidemics in the country should be generally stable and progress made in controlling the spread of other infectious diseases such as schistosomiasis and endemic diseases should be further consolidated.

The risk of the transmission of acute contagious diseases should be controlled to the greatest extent, it said.

Efforts should also be made to keep surveillance of the COVID-19, influenza flu and other respiratory diseases, develop vaccines targeting respiratory illnesses to improve immunity across the population.

China will also step up monitoring and emergency response of novel and imported infectious diseases, it said.

The document also called for further improving administrative enforcement system of health authorities, enhancing research capabilities of disease control facilities and improving education and training of disease control professionals.

