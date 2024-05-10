China issues blue alert for rainstorms – China Daily

BEIJING — China’s National Meteorological Center on Friday issued a blue alert for rainstorms, as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.
From 2 pm Friday to 2 pm Saturday, heavy rains are forecast to hit parts of Guizhou, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Guangxi, the Sichuan Basin, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, the center said.
Parts of these regions may experience heavy rainfall with maximum hourly precipitation in excess of 70 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales or hail, according to the center.
Local governments have been urged to make appropriate preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.
Schools and kindergartens have been asked keep students safe, and, due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion, drivers have been advised to exercise caution.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
