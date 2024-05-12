Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
This photo taken with a mobile phone on May 11, 2024 shows the northern lights near Nanshan scenic spot in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. [Photo/Xinhua]

Top stories

China issues alert for geomagnetic storm

The center warned that the ionosphere in most areas of China will be disturbed by the geomagnetic storm, affecting short-wave communication and navigation, and the increased upper atmosphere density will cause orbital decay for low-orbit satellites.

Published

BEIJING – China’s National Center for Space Weather issued a red alert on Saturday morning after detecting a strong geomagnetic storm that is expected to continue throughout the weekend, which will impact communications and navigation in most areas of the country.

The geomagnetic storm, which began at 11:00 pm Beijing Time on Friday, reached its peak with a Kp index of 9, the strongest level, the center said, noting that the storm process was expected to continue in the next 24 hours.

The center warned that the ionosphere in most areas of China will be disturbed by the geomagnetic storm, affecting short-wave communication and navigation, and the increased upper atmosphere density will cause orbital decay for low-orbit satellites.

According to space weather experts, a geomagnetic storm is a phenomenon where the Earth’s magnetic field is violently disturbed by high-speed coronal ejection material carrying the sun’s magnetic field. The storms can disrupt satellite signals and ground communications, impacting deep space exploration, but generally do not affect human health.

When geomagnetic storms occur, they usually bring with them the phenomenon of auroras. High-energy particles descend from space and collide with the atmosphere, lighting up the sky in different colors.

Due to the current geomagnetic storm, stunning auroras were observed on Friday night and Saturday morning across much of the northern half of China, including Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang. Aurora enthusiasts in these regions captured the enchanting dance of light and shadow from the universe with their cameras.

Xiu Lipeng, a member of the Chinese Astronomical Society and an expert in popularizing the science of astronomy, explained that the occurrence of auroras is closely linked to solar activity. The higher the intensity of solar activity, the greater the likelihood of witnessing this marvelous natural phenomena.

The current solar cycle is likely to peak between 2024 and 2025. During this period, solar activity will be very frequent and intense, and the probability of auroral eruptions will be much higher than in normal years, which means that people in northern regions will have more opportunities to see beautiful auroras, Xiu told Xinhua.

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Chinese president starts state visit to Serbia: China Daily

The last time Xi was in Serbia was in 2016, when the two countries' heads of state upgraded bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic...

4 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China, France to consolidate relationship: China Daily

The two countries signed 18 bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as green development, aviation, agrifood, commerce and people-to-people exchanges after the two presidents'...

4 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Peng encourages investment in women’s education: China Daily

Peng, who is also a UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, made the remark on Monday when meeting with...

4 days ago

CHINA DAILY

French firms urged to seize opportunities from China’s development: China Daily

Xi made the remarks while attending the closing ceremony of the sixth meeting of the China-France Business Council together with French President Emmanuel Macron...

5 days ago

CHINA DAILY

EU urged to have fair perception of China: China Daily

Xi, who is on the second day of his state visit to France, made the remarks in Paris at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with...

5 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing, Paris to forge stronger ties: China Daily

The two sides should jointly uphold mutual benefits and oppose decoupling and the building of barriers, while sticking to farsightedness and promoting the equal...

5 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi urges all-out efforts in rescue operations following landslide: China Daily

Xi said that efforts should be made to repair the damaged roads and restore traffic order as soon as possible.

May 3, 2024

CHINA DAILY

US urged to stop smearing China over ‘cyberattacks’: China Daily

The allegation originated from a joint advisory by the cybersecurity authorities of the US and its "Five Eyes" allies — the United Kingdom, Australia,...

April 16, 2024