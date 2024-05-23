China Coast Guard conducts drills in Taiwan Strait – China Daily

On Thursday, the coast guard in East China’s Fujian province organized a vessel fleet to conduct comprehensive law enforcement drills in the Taiwan Strait, a spokesperson announced.
In a statement, Gan Yu, spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, said that the law enforcement drills took place near the islands of Wuqiu and Dongyin.
Both islands are located within the Taiwan Strait.
The law enforcement exercise is looking to test the capabilities of joint patrols, rapid response and emergency handling, he said.
