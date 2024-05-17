Chaos erupts at Thika Mp Ng’ang’a’s market ceremony in Kiganjo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIKA, Kenya May 17 – Chaos erupted in Kiganjo, Thika, on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new market, led by area MP Alice Ng’ang’a.

Initially a peaceful event, it descended into chaos when Kamenu MCA Mburu Kang’ethe allegedly stormed the ceremony.

After addressing her constituents, Ng’ang’a, accompanied by other leaders, proceeded to the market site with her entourage for the planned ceremony.

However, as MP Ng’ang’a’s team approached the venue, they faced unexpected and violent resistance.

A group of youth, reportedly mobilized by MCA Kang’ethe, had stationed themselves at the site and began hurling stones at Ng’ang’a’s team.

Eyewitnesses reported that the situation quickly escalated.

“All was well with the leaders addressing supporters,” one attendee noted.

“But all hell broke loose when they proceeded to the groundbreaking venue. They were pushed back by a group of youths determined to block them from accessing the venue.”

The altercation intensified as the youth, determined to prevent the ceremony, used stones to repel MP Ng’ang’a and her team.

The situation became dire when shots were fired into the air in an attempt to disperse the crowds, adding to the chaos and fear among attendees.

The violence and ensuing melee effectively disrupted the planned handover of the market construction site to the contractor.

Among the leaders accompanying the Thika MP were Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah and Gatundu South MP GG Kagombe.

