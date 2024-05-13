CA Expects Internet Connectivity To Remain Slow After Undersea Fibre Cut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has directed internet service providers in the country to look for alternative solutions amid ongoing internet interruptions caused by sub-sea fibre network destruction.

In a statement, CAK Director General David Mugonyi stated that the authority is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the full restoration of internet connectivity.

According to CA, a deep-sea fibre cut had occurred on the Mtunzini teleport station, affecting a number of submarine cables serving Kenya, including Seacom and the East African Submarine System (Eassy).

Mugonyi has further assured that the East Africa Marine System (TEAMS) cable, which has not been affected by the cut, is currently being utilized for local traffic flow.

“Meanwhile, the Authority has directed service providers to take proactive steps to secure alternative routes for their traffic and is monitoring the situation closely to ensure that incoming and outbound internet connectivity is available,” he stated.

Kenya, alongside Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, are among the East African countries that are currently facing slow internet as a result of faults in the under-sea cables that connect the region to the rest of the world through South Africa.

Telecommunication companies such as Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom have warned of reduced internet speeds.

CA has warned that slow internet will be experienced in the country in the coming few days.

