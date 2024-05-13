Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

CA Expects Internet Connectivity To Remain Slow After Undersea Fibre Cut

SEACOM grew its reach in South African and Kenyan metros by establishing new interconnect agreements with last mile suppliers and securing wireless network access in areas where there is not yet any last-mile fibre in the ground/FILE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has directed internet service providers in the country to look for alternative solutions amid ongoing internet interruptions caused by sub-sea fibre network destruction.

In a statement, CAK Director General David Mugonyi stated that the authority is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the full restoration of internet connectivity.

According to CA, a deep-sea fibre cut had occurred on the Mtunzini teleport station, affecting a number of submarine cables serving Kenya, including Seacom and the East African Submarine System (Eassy).

Mugonyi has further assured that the East Africa Marine System (TEAMS) cable, which has not been affected by the cut, is currently being utilized for local traffic flow.

“Meanwhile, the Authority has directed service providers to take proactive steps to secure alternative routes for their traffic and is monitoring the situation closely to ensure that incoming and outbound internet connectivity is available,” he stated.

Kenya, alongside Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, are among the East African countries that are currently facing slow internet as a result of faults in the under-sea cables that connect the region to the rest of the world through South Africa.

Telecommunication companies such as Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom have warned of reduced internet speeds.

CA has warned that slow internet will be experienced in the country in the coming few days.

“Upon engaging the relevant industry players, the Authority has established that a deep-sea fibre cut had occurred on the Mtunzini teleport station, affecting a number of submarine cables serving Kenya, including Seacom and the East African Submarine System (Eassy),” it stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

KEN MUTHOMI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Stand-off looms as National Assembly, Senate clash over revenue allocation to counties

This is after Senate amended the proposed equitable share to counties to Sh415 billion while the National Assembly set a ceiling of Sh391 billion,...

21 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Linturi survives ouster bid as MPs find allegations unsubstantiated

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Embattled Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has survived the impeachment bid against him after the Select Committee probing ouster...

48 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Concern as Kenyan schools reopen amid persistent rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Several schools are reopening in Kenya after the start of term was postponed by deadly flooding. Police and transport...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Saudi authorities agree to postpone execution of Stephen Munyakho

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Saudi Arabia has acceded to Kenya’s request to postpone the execution of Stephen Munyakho that was set for Wednesday...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Death-toll from floods tragedy hits 277

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 –  The death toll from the nationwide flood tragedy has now reached 277, this is after one additional fatality was...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Nakhumicha launches NHIF Asset Verification

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha on Monday spearheaded the National Health Insurance Fund ( marking a significant step towards the...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Grand Mullah slams proposal to add village elders to civil service

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has slammed the Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse’s proposal to add village elders to the Civil...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Residents near Kitengela police station evacuated after LPG truck started leaking

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Residents living near Kitengela police station were evacuated after a truck that had been driven there with Liquefied Petroleum Gas...

5 hours ago