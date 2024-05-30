Businesswoman charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh25mn from foreigner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – A business woman charged for obtaining Sh25 million shillings from a foreigner has been released on a Sh1 million cash bail.

Faith Mwikali Ndiwa was ordered by Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi to provide three contact persons details to secure her release.

The court further ordered that the two contact person’s should be employed by the public service.

The accused was given an alternative bond of Sh5 million plus one surety. She was also ordered to deposit her passport in Court.

According to the prosecution the accused is said to have obtained money from an investor Jude Olabayo Veracruz by pretending that he had secured a contract to supply Long Lasting Insecticidal nets to KEMSA.

The accused is said to have committed the offense on 7th March 2022. Her criminal case will be mentioned on 11th June 2024 for Pre-trial Conference.

