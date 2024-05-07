Connect with us

DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman James Wanjohi presents himself to DCI

Wanjohi jetted back in the country after a business trip and recorded a statement after going through files of complainants.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Businessman James Wanjohi linked to international jobs scandal of over Sh600million has presented himself before the Director of Criminal Investigation to answer to allegations against him.

Wanjohi came into spotlight over allegations of conning 4,000 clients in the alleged job placement through his company worthstart limited.

Wanjohi was accompanied by his lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, where he recorded a statement and reviewed the complainants’ files.

The businessman insisted that the accusations against him were fictitious and that the whole scandal resulted his political detractors terming it political witchhunt.

“I returned home willingly to face the ongoing investigations and answer any questions the DCI might have,” he said.

Earlier,he claimed the accusations are just mere political witchhunt by his detractors since he vied for the Roysambu parliamentary seat in 2022 general elections.

On April 24,police raided Worthstart Africa offices in Pension towers after several individuals recorded statements on how they were conned by Wanjohi.

“I know this is political witchhunt and business rivalry and I know I have rattled some businessmen and women who feel that they should cut my legs as of now so that I stop progressing,” he said.

Wanjohi explained that Worthstart Company is only involved in Visa facilitation insisting the decision to approve an application lies with the relevant Embassy.

Wanjohi insisted that he has not conned anyone with proof of individuals who acquired their Visas through his company and have already travelled to the United States and Canada.

“I have a contract with every client that comes to Worthstart and my work ends when I hand them over to the Embassy because beyond that I have no other power. I cannot be in a position to propel the embassy to issue or deny Visas,” noted Wanjohi.

Wanjohi said he is ready to avail himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to help in investigations.

The businessman who is out of the country said he was made aware of the allegations since against him when he switched on his Kenyan sim card.

“I had travelled out of Nairobi and I was using a national foreign sim card. Switching on my Kenyan sim card I see messages flooding my phone that DCI is looking for me,” he said.

Wanjohi further clarified that he is no longer a preacher at the Jesus Culture Ministry, saying he has moved to start his company which has been operational for barely a year.

“I seized being the pastor of Jesus Culture Ministries in 2022 and if the section of the media continues to insist that I am a pastor I would like them to go interview my church members. Let them show the public an interview of my church going on. There is no such church. My work is to build churches as I hand them over,” he said.

