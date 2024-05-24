Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Chief Justice Martha Koome's official car during a State Function in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Bench reinstates Sh10mn car grant for judges overruling SRC

SRC contested judges’ involvement in the case citing a conflict of interest even after the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) backed the reinstatement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 — A three-judge bench of the High Court has ordered the reinstatement of a Sh10 million grant payable to judges every four years overlooking the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

“A declaration on tax car allowance for private use for judges has been in existence and it is a benefit to judges and cannot be varied,” the judges declared on Friday.

Justices Chacha Mwita, Patricia Nyaundi, and Lawrence Mugambi declared SRC’s directive to discontinue the car grant null and void.

It directed the Treasury to release funds for the scheme without further delays.

SRC contested judges’ involvement in the case citing a conflict of interest even after the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) backed the reinstatement.

Judges argued the grant, which they termed a benefit of the 2010 Constitution, was rightly granted on judges of the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court.

SRC had ordered the discontinuation of the facility in July 2021, under the now annulled circular.

The Commission which has faced resistance from most public sector workers unions was set to react to the ruling later on Friday.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting – China Daily

BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting to hear a report on the work of administrative...

34 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Study finds new culprit in hand, foot and mouth disease cases – China Daily

A new study by Chinese scientists reveals a concerning shift in the pathogens causing hand, foot and mouth disease. The research, published in China...

36 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Ministry of National Defense says Taiwan military exercises are ‘legal, necessary’ – China Daily

The Ministry of National Defense said on Friday that the ongoing military exercises conducted by the People’s Liberation Army around the island of Taiwan...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyatta leading AU election observer mission in SA ahead of next week’s polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is in South Africa to lead the African Union Election Observer Mission (AUEOM) ahead of...

50 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Why Kenya’s non-Nato ally status is crucial for regional security

Kenya’s designation as a major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) ally by the US elevates its role in regional and international security at a...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto lauds Kenya-US relations

US, May 24 – President William Ruto has said the State Visit to the United States of America has reinforced the enduring friendship, solidarity...

2 hours ago

County News

Tea factories in Gusii region gear up for polls

Campaign temperatures are rising in Kisii and Nyamira counties as contestants seeking top leadership positions in the tea sector call for support from tea...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US names Kenya major ally as Russian influence grows in Africa

US President Joe Biden has named Kenya as a major non-Nato ally, making it the first sub-Saharan African country to receive that designation. Biden...

4 hours ago