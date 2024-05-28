Connect with us

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Barchok hits out at Sudi over remarks on DP Gachagua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Bomet governor Hillary Barchok has hit out at Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi over his recent sentiments on deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Barchok warned Sudi against publicly disrespecting Gachagua stating that he is also shaming the government.

“For the last few weeks I have seen what our leaders have been addressing each other. We are not going to allow a few people to bring shame to our government nor our President and Deputy President Gachagua! They must all be respected because when you disrespect the DP you are also disrespecting the government,’’ Barchok stated.

The Bomet governor said Sudi’s remarks could cause incitement  demanding him to stop engaging in publicity stunts targeted to degrade and embarrass the Deputy President.

He said leaders from the Rift valley region should be focused and be at the forefront in supporting the Kenya Kwanza government.

If there is something the deputy president has said that you do not agree with, there is a respectable way to address the issue.As leaders from the rift valley region we should be the last people to disrupt the government,” Barchok stated.

Over the Weekend Mp Sudi rebuked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s recent warning that Rift Valley MPs should refrain from engaging in Central Kenya politics.

Speaking on Sunday, a day after Gachagua’s warning to youthful Rift Valley MPs to stop meddling in the politics of the Mount Kenya region, Sudi stated that Gachagua had no authority to direct any politician or leader on where they should engage their politics in Kenya.

“You cannot control where I go. If we all stayed in our respective constituencies, then we would not be in government. We had to fly all over the country to ask Kenyans to elect this government. I am not someone you can threaten. I have been threatened enough, and this does not move me,” Sudi asserted during a church function.

Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto, accused Gachagua of fostering division by restricting political leaders from touring other regions across the country.

“I will continue meeting people even in Mount Kenya and doing harambees. That is something I learned from the president himself, and I will not stop,” added Sudi.

