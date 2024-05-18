Connect with us

Aukot faulted the United Nations for "ordaining" America's actions in Haiti warning that the stance by the global body is intended on "re-colonizing" Haiti

Haiti Mission

Aukot calls out US ‘meddling’ in Haiti in a letter to Biden, Guterres

Aukot read malice in the impending deployment of Kenya-led Multinational Security Support adding that it is a subtle way the US is using to scale up its firm grip on Haiti.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 –Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot accused the United States and its allies of meddling in Haiti affairs as he launched a suit against a multinational security arrangement.

“We wish to state beforehand that the meddling and interference by other nations, especially the United States of America (USA) and its allies, the republic of Kenya and others, remain the cause of the suffering of the people of Haiti,” Aukot said in a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He faulted the United Nations for “ordaining” America’s actions in Haiti warning that the stance by the global body is intended on “re-colonizing” Haiti.

“It is not lost on us that there is deliberate effort to paint Haiti in the negative including the very derogatory description of Haiti as being a poor country contrary to its valuable ground, land and sea resources; strategic location at the Windward Passage,” he added.

Haiti has been battling gangs who have caused political instability in the North American country leading to a huge economic downturn.

In March, gangs ran over the capital Port-Au-Prince while Prime Minister Ariel Henry was in Kenya to finalize arrangements for the deployment of 1,000 Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti.

Henry would later bow to pressure and resign leading to the creation of a Transitional Council.

Kenya is preparing to deploy its police alongside Jamaica, Chad, Benin and Barbados.

