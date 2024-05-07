Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

AU Commission chairperson Faki in Nairobi to participate in Soil Summit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The African Union (AU) Commission chairperson Moussa Faki is in Nairobi to participate in the ongoing Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

200 families ordered to move out of Ruiru village in Kijabe

NAIROBI,Kenya, May 7 The government has directed 200 families in Rùirù village who live downstream in Kijabe to vacate Tuesday 6pm and move to...

23 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Floods death toll rises to 238 – Govt Spokesman Mwaura

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The death toll from the nationwide flood tragedy has now reached 238. Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura indicated that this...

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, Somalia commits to enhance bilateral relations in trade investment

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Kenya and Somalia have committed to deepen their bilateral relations and economic ties in trade and investment with a...

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Misunderstanding behind staff arrest – Kenya Airways

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Kenya Airways says its staff in the Democratic Republic of Congo who were released on Monday had been detained...

41 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kakuma, Dadaab refugee camps to be upgraded to integrated communities

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7-Interior Cabinet secretary Kithure Kindiki has lauded the decision to include the transitioning of the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps into...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Civil Society Organisations want ID registration offices to be increased

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Civil Society Organizations have urged the government to increase the number of registration and identification offices in the country...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says Sh46.5bn from World Bank to fund the second phase of Kenya Urban Support Programme

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – President William Ruto has announced Sh46.5 billion funding support from the World Bank for the second phase of Kenya...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt working with counties to develop municipalities, towns and cities

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The government is collaborating with county governments and international partners to enhance the development of the municipalities, towns and...

3 hours ago