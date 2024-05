0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – American Television host and Film Producer Steve Harvey has revealed he will be visiting Kenya in September following an invitation by President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, during a meeting with President Ruto at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Harvey said the visit will coincide with his vacation before he resume the shooting his game show “Family Feud” in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Harvey said he is looking forward to mentor and inspire the local creatives.

