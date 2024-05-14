Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ambassador Martin Kimani during an appearance at the UN/FILE

DIPLOMACY

Amb Kimani concludes tour of duty in New York

Ambassador Kimani’s last assignment was delivering Kenya’s backing for Palestine’s bid to become a full member of the United Nations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — Ambassador Martin Kimani, has concluded his tenure at the influential diplomatic post in New York after serving more than three years as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN).

Ambassador Kimani confirmed Monday that he had completed his tour of duty, thanking former President Uhuru Kenyatta and incumbent William Ruto for allowing him to represent Kenya at the UN.

In his parting shot, Ambassador Kimani, who assumed the position in December 2020, said he was proud of serving Kenya in different capacities.

“Today [Monday], I end my term as Kenya’s Permanent Representative after 1257 days. I was honored by H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment and retention by William Ruto. I am proud to have served Kenyans for 12 years in diplomacy, counter-terrorism, regional security, and mediation,” he said.

Amb Kimani will be succeeded by Ambassador Erastus Lokaale.

Ambassador Kimani’s last assignment was delivering Kenya’s backing for Palestine’s bid to become a full member of the United Nations.

During the session, Amb Kimani told the Assembly that Kenya fully supports Palestinian’s right to self-determination and urged the Security Council to reconsider the application as soon as possible.

“We [Kenya] cannot deny others who legitimately seek self-determination any more than we can deny our very being as a nation,” Ambassador Kimani told the Assembly during the Tenth Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly in New York.

“The Palestinian people aspire for all facets of their governance to be sovereign and peace-loving, and to be reflected in a state that embraces the obligations of full membership, as demanded by Article 4 of the UN Charter.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Career diplomat

During his stint at the UN, Amb Kimani represented Kenya in the Security Council, serving as its President in October 2021, and chaired the Executive Board of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Before his assignment to head the Mission in New York, Amb Kimani held the position of Kenya’s Director of the National Counter Terrorism Centre.

Kimani also spearheaded peace efforts in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and supported a successful initiative to accelerate East African Community integration.

He has also served as the Permanent Representative to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

As Director of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) Conflict Early Warning and Response Mechanism, he led cross-border conflict prevention and resolution efforts in the Horn of Africa.

On March 18, the Center on International Cooperation (CIC) a leading New York-based think tank on multilateralism appointed Ambassador Kimani Executive Director effective June 3, 2024.

CIC is a nonprofit research center within Arts and Science at New York University (NYU), and advocates for international cooperation to prevent crises and promote peace, justice, and inclusion.

Amb Kimani is a fellow of the African Leadership Initiative and member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

He holds a PhD in War Studies from King’s College London.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Flood death toll hits 289 as 100 schools remain shut

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – The death toll from severe weather in the nation has climbed to 289 casualties, as revealed by the Interior...

1 min ago

NATIONAL NEWS

724,000 passport backlog cleared: CS Kindiki

CS Kindiki said that 684,500 passports have already been collected by their owners.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Linturi survives impeachment amid bribery allegations

Seven members of the select committee chaired by Marsabit Woman Representative Naomi Waqo found that the allegations leveled against him by Bumula MP Jack...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CA Expects Internet Connectivity To Remain Slow After Undersea Fibre Cut

SEACOM grew its reach in South African and Kenyan metros by establishing new interconnect agreements with last mile suppliers and securing wireless network access...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stand-off looms as National Assembly, Senate clash over revenue allocation to counties

This is after Senate amended the proposed equitable share to counties to Sh415 billion while the National Assembly set a ceiling of Sh391 billion,...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Linturi survives ouster bid as MPs find allegations unsubstantiated

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Embattled Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has survived the impeachment bid against him after the Select Committee probing ouster...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Concern as Kenyan schools reopen amid persistent rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Several schools are reopening in Kenya after the start of term was postponed by deadly flooding. Police and transport...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Saudi authorities agree to postpone execution of Stephen Munyakho

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Saudi Arabia has acceded to Kenya’s request to postpone the execution of Stephen Munyakho that was set for Wednesday...

20 hours ago