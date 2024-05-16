Connect with us

All set for for second round of UDA elections in Homa Bay

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 16 – Preparations are in top gear for the second round of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party elections across the eight constituencies in Homa Bay County set to be conducted this Saturday, the 18th 2024.

Aggrey Omondi Otore who is the Nyanza Regional UDA party Coordinator says all is set for the polls that will be carried out in all the 40 wards in the County.

Otore says the 20 delegates from the polling centres totalling to 17,500 delegates elected during the grassroot polls last month will participate in the polls and elect a total of 800 delegates.

“This is a very transparent exercise and there is no shortcut,” he said.

Otore says the polls will happen in particular centres in each of the 40 wards and that security arrangements have adequately been put in place to ensure the polls run smoothly on Saturday once they kick off at 6.30am.

“In the last month’s polls, we witnessed a little hiccup in terms of security and we’re beefing up more security agents in all the polling stations,” he said.

Speaking to the press in Homa Bay on Thursday, Otore says they are already conducting training for the presiding officers who will oversee the polls that are to be done digitally using tablets.

He condemned an incident that happened in the first round of the polls adding that there is need for political tolerance.

An incident was reported in one of the polling stations in Kasipul Constituency where goons attacked voters but the situation was arrested in time.

“We’re in a democracy, therefore, there should be no intimidation or coercion,” he said.

