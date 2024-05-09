Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Aileen Ogolla hands Grace Kahariri baton in Military Wives Association transition

In her farewell speech, Ogolla expressed her gratitude to her fellow MWAK members and the office staff for their commitment to the cause and support throughout her term.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — Aileen Ogolla, the wife of the former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Francis Ogolla on Tuesday handed over the leadership of the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK) to Grace Kahariri, the spouse of current CDF Charles Kahariri.

Kahariri’s wife passed on the baton for the MWAK Vice Chair position which she held to Hellen Omenda, the spouse of Lieutenant General John Omenda, the Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF).

The transition followed recent promotions and appointments of General Officers at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) by President William Samoei Ruto.

The KDF explained that MWAK’s leadership mirrors its own structure, thus, changes in the association are reflective of changes within the military.

In her farewell speech, Ogolla expressed her gratitude to her fellow MWAK members and the office staff for their commitment to the cause and support throughout her term.

She encouraged the members to accord the same support to her successor, whom she said is just as capable and passionate about making a positive difference for women and the families of the KDF personnel.

“I look forward to seeing this organization morph into something bigger and register even more achievements. As I step down, I’d like to say thank you for making it a pleasure to serve you,” Ogolla said.

She assured the incoming leaders of her availability should they need to consult her on matters of welfare.

Kahariri thanked her predecessor for her vision and noble projects, which she says have benefited diverse groups, including the youth, widows, and wives of both serving and retired soldiers.

She pledged her commitment to further the mission of MWAK during her term and urged her fellow members to showcase team spirit and harmony for the betterment of the KDF families.

Her sentiments were echoed by the MWAK founding Chairperson, Tabitha Kibochi, who emphasized the importance of bonding as women and being responsible for one another, especially during moments of transition and grief.

Over twenty members of the association were present.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

