Agnes Kalekye appointed MD at KBC

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – Agnes Kalekye has been appointed Managing Director at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

The appointment was made on Friday evening by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

“This appointment, which is effective immediately, will run for a period of three years,” Owalo said in a statement.

Kalekye’s appointment follows a competitive recruitment process in which several candidates were interviewed.

Prior to the appointment, Kalekye served as the Chairperson of the Media Owners Association and as the Chief Operating Officer at Radio Africa Group.

KBC has not had a substantive MD since Naim Bilal left.

