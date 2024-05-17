Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Top stories

Agnes Kalekye appointed MD at KBC

Kalekye served as the Chairperson of the Media Owners Association and Chief Operating Officer at Radio Africa Group.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – Agnes Kalekye has been appointed Managing Director at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

The appointment was made on Friday evening by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

“This appointment, which is effective immediately, will run for a period of three years,” Owalo said in a statement.

Kalekye’s appointment follows a competitive recruitment process in which several candidates were interviewed.

Prior to the appointment, Kalekye served as the Chairperson of the Media Owners Association and as the Chief Operating Officer at Radio Africa Group.

KBC has not had a substantive MD since Naim Bilal left.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Featured

Kenya’s flood evictions may violate the law – scholar

Because informal settlements offer cheap living options, people end up crammed into this small space with minimal basic infrastructure and services.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court rules that Mackenzie, 29 co-accused properly charged with murder

The ruling followed a preliminary objection filed by the defense counsel challenging the number of counts in the charge.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kuria to form taskforce on transforming public service jobs to contracts

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the taskforce will be gazetted to implement the proposal.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC files suit against Kindiki, Tuya, Wahome over flood tragedy

NAIROBI Kenya, May 17 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed a suit against Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kinidki and his environment...

5 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s State Council appoints new officials – China Daily

BEIJING — China’s State Council announced the appointment of several new officials on Friday. Zheng Bei was appointed deputy head of the National Development...

5 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Student undergoes wrong knee surgery for tumor removal – China Daily

A sports student in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, suffered a wrong-site surgery for a tumor removal in late March, according to his mother....

5 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese vice premier urges efforts to ensure delivery of housing projects – China Daily

BEIJING — Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday urged efforts to push forward the construction of government-subsidized housing, dual-use public infrastructure that can accommodate...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

6 Nyanza Governors distance themselves from Investment Conference

KISUMU, Kenya, May 17 – Six Governors in the Nyanza region have distanced themselves from a planned Nyanza International Investment Conference, scheduled to take...

5 hours ago