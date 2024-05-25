Connect with us

AG Muturi drew a parallel between the tenets of leadership and integrity outlined in Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the ethos of the accounting profession

AG Muturi roots urges accountants to champion constitutional values

Muturi who spoke at the 41st Annual Seminar of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) in Mombasa on Friday said the constitutional values are central to Kenya’s aspirations under the constitutional dispensation enacted in 2010.

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 25 — Attorney General Justin Muturi has called on accountants to defend and uphold transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Muturi who spoke at the 41st Annual Seminar of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) in Mombasa on Friday said the constitutional values are central to Kenya’s aspirations under the constitutional dispensation enacted in 2010.

“Transparency, Accountability, and Credibility are imperative for ensuring that we all remain truthful to the imperatives of our constitution. This is central to realizing the goals we set for ourselves as citizens when we enacted the Constitution of 2010,” he said referencing Article 10.

AG Muturi drew a parallel between the tenets of leadership and integrity outlined in Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the ethos of the accounting profession.

“When you read Chapter 6 on leadership and integrity, you might think it was written by an accountant,” he remarked.

“This demonstrates the pivotal role that the accounting profession plays in the growth and development of our country.”

He called on all professional accountants to act as custodians of integrity.

“I urge you, as professional accountants, to be guardians of integrity. Your profession is central to ensuring that the values enshrined in our constitution [are] upheld.”

Attendees echoed the AG’s statement, reaffirming the vital contribution of accountants to Kenya’s governance and development.

The ICPAK Annual Seminar, a cornerstone event for the accounting community, continues to provide a platform for thought leadership and professional development.

