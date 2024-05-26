Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A man takes notes at a table in front of the flags of the member states of the African Union (AU) at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 15, 2024. /CFP

Africa

Africa Day celebration calls for realization of AU’s founding aspirations

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, in his message on the occasion of this year’s Africa Day celebration, said since the formation of the OAU, the African continent “has freed itself from the yoke of colonialism and the appalling system of apartheid.

Published

ADDIS ABABA, May 26 (Xinhua) — The African continent marked Africa Day on Saturday with a call to realize the founding continental aspirations of the African Union (AU).

Africa Day is observed annually on May 25 to celebrate the achievements of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor of the African Union (AU), from its creation on May 25, 1963. The day is commemorated to acknowledge the role of the continental bloc in the fight against colonialism and the progress Africa has made, while reflecting on the common challenges the continent faces in a global environment, according to the AU. 

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, in his message on the occasion of this year’s Africa Day celebration, said since the formation of the OAU, the African continent “has freed itself from the yoke of colonialism and the appalling system of apartheid. Its intellectual, scientific and cultural resources have been immensely developed, diversified and enriched.”

Noting that the continent’s economy has grown at rates envied by many parts of the world, the AU Commission chief said Africa’s resilience during the global COVID-19 crisis impressed many.  “Africa’s demographic explosion, its social constraints that are resistant to the demands of the new world, the continuing deterioration of our climatic conditions, the various forms of foreign interference in our internal affairs, the permeability of certain categories of its elites to foreign discourse, and the obvious shortcomings in terms of governance have not helped to transform the above-mentioned positive assets into factors of social justice, equality and inclusive prosperity,” he said.

Faki said the Africa Day celebration is “an opportune moment for reflection to assess how far we have come and to reflect on the road ahead.”  “The OAU, born of the pain of our struggles, now finds itself at a real crossroads. We must reform resolutely and courageously to become what our founding fathers wanted us to be, which is a powerful lever for unity, liberation, integration and the defense of African dignity in relation to ourselves and others,” he said. Noting that youth make up more than 60 percent of Africa’s population, the 55-member continental organization called for the realization of legitimate aspirations for inclusive and shared prosperity in a peaceful, integrated Africa, as outlined in the AU’s 50-year continental development blueprint, Agenda 2063. The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the continental event marks the celebration of “our common legacy, unity and strength as Africans.” “It is a moment to contemplate our shared experiences and recommit ourselves to constructing a fairer, prosperous and united Africa,” the ministry said in a statement issued Saturday. 

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

South Africa welcomes ICJ’s order for Israel to stop military operations in Gaza

The ICJ's order came as South Africa requested the court on May 10 to deliver a ruling on the modification and the indication of...

3 mins ago

Top stories

President Ruto back from US where he sealed multi-billion investments for Kenya

It was not immediately clear why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was not at the airport to welcome his boss.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Embu to petition against Muguka ban in Mombasa, Kilifi

Traders and farmers expressed concern they stand to lose their livelihoods if the decision is not rescinded.

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Resources ramped up to build ‘Digital China’: China Daily

Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang said more efforts should be made to give full play to China's advantages in terms of its massive data scale and...

21 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China plans to add 19 new professions: China Daily

The newly classified types of work will cover areas such as mobile operating system application designers.

21 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi highlights reform-driven growth: China Daily

The three-day fact-finding trip brought Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SRC vows to appeal reinstatement of Sh10mn car grant for judges

Mengich highlighted that the reinstated grant would result in a Sh2.5 billion expenditure every four years, based on the current number of judges, a...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reappoints retired Supreme Judge Jackton Ojwang EPRA Board Chair

Ojwang will serve four years from May 24 according to a Gazette Notice dated May 17 published on Friday.

22 hours ago