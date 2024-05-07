200 families ordered to move out of Ruiru village in Kijabe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya, May 7 The government has directed 200 families in Rùirù village who live downstream in Kijabe to vacate Tuesday 6pm and move to established safe zones.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) has said that the decision has been informed by more water building up around the Kijabe railway area.

MINA expressed concern that the situation is likely to cause a bigger catastrophe than what was witnessed downstream in Maaì Mahiù which left at least 60 dead.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the move is precautionary measure to avert further loss of life.

“Those who fail to move out will be evacuated mandatorily for public safety,” Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki declared.

The Interior Ministry disclosed that already 86 families have heeded to the instructions and moved from the area.

The directive comes even as the number of deaths as a result of the flooding across the country has risen to 238.

According to the Ministry of Interior, another 75 people are still missing, while 174 people have been reported injured.

A total of 47,000 households have been displaced affecting approximately 235,000 people.

The Ministry, however, said that approximately 286,011 people have been impacted by the heavy rains, across the country.

Some 167 camps have been set up across 22 counties and are currently hosting 70,451 people.

The total number of schools affected by floods stands at 1,967.

The government also said that over 4,003 livestock have died as a result of the flooding, and crops on crops on 7,533 acres of land were destroyed.

The counties that have been adversely affected by floods over the last 24 hours include West Pokot, Nakuru, Kiambu, Nyeri, Machakos, Mandera, Embu, Meru, Laikipia, Isiolo, Bomet and Uasin Gishu.

