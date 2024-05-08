Connect with us

The accident comes even as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has stepped up sensitization campaigns on road safety, across the country/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

8 injured as PSV shuttle ramns into a truck near Salgaa

The shuttle operated by Eldoret Cross Roads sacco rammed into the rear of a mobile trailer that disappeared from the scene soon after the Saturday morning accident.

NAIROBI Kenya, May 25 — Eight people have been injured in an accident involving a 14-seater shuttle and a truck near Salgaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The shuttle operated by Eldoret Cross Roads sacco rammed into the rear of a mobile trailer that disappeared from the scene soon after the Saturday morning accident.

The eight victims were taken to Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital for treatment, the Kenya Red Cross said.

The accident comes even as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has stepped up sensitization campaigns on road safety, across the country.

NTSA has reported 1,553 fatalities occurred as a result of road accidents from January 1 to April 30, 2024.

