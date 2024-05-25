7,058 children reported missing since June 2023: Govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 — Over 7,000 children have gone missing across the country since June 2023 with only a fifth of them retraced.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said authorities had only managed to reunite 1,383 children out of 7,058 children who went missing from the beginning of the 2023/2024 Financial Year.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore reported the figures on Friday while marking the International Missing Children’s Day celebrations.

She rooted for strengthened measures with several stakeholders in sharing information, resources, and capacities in efforts to strengthen the responses and mechanisms for missing children.

“Behind each statistic lies a story of heartbreak and loss- a child torn from the embrace of loved ones’ their future uncertain and their dreams shattered,” read the statement.

She said the Labour Ministry has put measures in place for the protection of children.

Bore singled out online children protection, Child Helpline 116, and prevention of violence against children through the ‘Spot it Stop it Campaign’.

She said the Ministry has developed guidelines to manage missing and found children to strengthen response.

The guidelines underscore the importance of a coordinated and integrated response to incidences involving missing and found children in the country.

“It highlights the safety measures, case management, and data protection for the missing and found children,” Bore said.

“Central of these guidelines is the recognition that protecting our children is not just a moral imperative but a collective responsibility.”

She committed to continue calling up measures to resolve the missing children’s challenge.

International Missing Children’s Day (IMCD), observed on May 25, is dedicated to missing children including those found.

