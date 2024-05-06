6 Nyanza Governors distance themselves from Investment Conference

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, May 17 – Six Governors in the Nyanza region have distanced themselves from a planned Nyanza International Investment Conference, scheduled to take place next month.

The Governors’ Anyang Nyong’o of Kisumu, James Orengo of Siaya, Amos Nyaribo of Nyamira, Simba Arati of Kisii, Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay and Ochilo Ayacko of Migori Counties all said they have been sidelined in the planning of the conference.

The organizers of the conference in an advert in the local dailies, the six Governors’ were lined up as speakers in the event that is slated for 28-29th June 2024 at Ciala Resort in Kisumu.

The Governors said they have not been briefed about the upcoming conference and only learnt about their participation in the local dailies.

“We have not received any formal briefing or invitation from the organizers, yet they are portraying us as participation,” the disgruntled Governors said in a joint statement.

They objected to the Nyanza Professional Forum’s, the organizers of the conference, unilateral decision to associate their names with the upcoming event without their consent.

However, the county bosses agreed that they welcome all partners interested in contributing to the growth of the Nyanza region.

“We have a history of hosting successful investment conferences and collaborating with various stakeholders to drive economic prosperity in the region,” they said.

The leaders have challenged the organizers to issue an apology for exploiting their manes and images in promoting the conference without authorization.

As a condition for their participation, the Governors’’ demanded a transparent communication and inclusion in the planning and execution of the event if they wished for their involvement.

They warned that they will not sit back and watch attempts to undermine devolution through such actions.

“As key players in the development and implementation of devolution in our counties, we find it troubling that their governors are being sidelined in a conference discussing devolved functions,” they said.

In the paid up advert, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu as Patrons of the planned conference.

President William Ruto was listed as the Chief Guest who will officially open up the Conference alongside other Cabinet Secretaries and Ambassadors to be key speakers during the event.

The Conference, themed “Nyanza Rising-Towards Economic Transformation for Socio-Economic Growth and Development,” aims to address the urgent need for growth and development in the Nyanza region.

The primary purpose of the conference, therefore, is to provide a platform for the region’s leaders, professionals and stakeholders at the international, national and local levels to showcase the region’s economic potential and present investment opportunities to potential investors.

