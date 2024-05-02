56pc want county govts to oversee flood response efforts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – A just released survey by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TOFA) shows that 37 percent of Kenyans feel it is the responsibility of Governors and their County Governments to spearhead the flood related Assistance-Response

A survey which was conducted between April 27 and 29, targeted 2,912 respondents across 9 zones. It was conducted via telephone with respondents whose contacts were collected face to face.

19 percent of the respondents said it the responsibility of the National Government secured second place.

Despite its visibility in responding to most incidents of flooding in various parts of the country, the Kenya Red Cross recieved a mention from only 15 per cent of those interviewed.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who has been receiving criticism from the public over poor road infrastructure and slow response to the floods situation, only received 3% of the votes

Environment CS Soipan Tuya, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Water CS with the lowest scored less than 5%.

3% of the public agreed that it is the citizens themselves who should be responsible for appropriate flood response

