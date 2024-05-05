Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

5 schools in Kisumu unable to reopen due to flooding

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 13 – Five schools in Kisumu County have failed to reopen for second term lessons due to flooding.

According to the county director of education Rosemary Birenge, the schools are in pathetic condition.

Birenge says education officials are currently in the affected schools to see what best can be done to ensure pupils and students get lessons.

“Right now what I can say is that four of our schools are inaccessible to the learners,” she said.

The affected schools are in the newly created Kadibo sub county.

They include Odienya, both primary and secondary sections, Nyamrundu, Nyamasao and Oseth primary schools.

The schools are submerged in water as a result of Lake Victoria backflow.

The other schools, which were also affected by the outburst of the banks of Nyando River are now dry after the flood water drained.

Birenge however says the rest of the schools have reopened without any hiccups reported.

“The rest of our schools have reopened smoothly and learning is going uninterrupted,” she said.

