5.6-magnitude quake jolts waters off Taiwan: CENC – China Daily

BEIJING — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off Hualien county in China’s Taiwan at 3:45 pm Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 24.22 degrees north latitude and 121.89 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
