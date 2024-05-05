5.2-magnitude quake jolts Xinjiang: CENC – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING — A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Atux city in Kirgiz autonomous prefecture of Kizilsu in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region at 1:10 pm Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 40.28 degrees north latitude and 77.05 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 19 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

