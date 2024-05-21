422 witnesses to testify in manslaughter case against Shakahola cult leader Mackenzie, 94 others

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The prosecution has lined up 422 witnesses in the manslaughter case against Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 94 others.

According to the Office of Public Prosecution (ODPP), in addition to the testimony of those witnesses, the DPP will table electronic and documentary evidence to prove the 238 counts of manslaughter against the 40 women and 55 men linked to 429 deaths in the Shakahola massacre.

The prosecution team also confirmed supplying the evidence to the defense counsels, expressing confidence in their ability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defense team led by Lawrence Obonyo confirmed receiving a bundle of statements and exhibits to be relied on by the prosecution.

The matter is now set yo be heard on August 12 to 15 and September 9 – 12.

