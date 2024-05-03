Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Top stories

3 suspects arrested with 298 Cocaine stashed in teddy bears in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – Police have made multiple arrests and discoveries in Nairobi and Meru County, seizing 298 pellets of Cocaine.

Three suspects were apprehended with the drugs in Donholm, concealed within teddy bears.

The narcotics, valued at Sh27.5 million, were found alongside Sh37,000 in cash. The arrested individuals, Leon Ochieng (28), Ronald Onyango (25), and Sharon Debra Achieng (25), were taken into custody by a collaborative effort between the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and Operations Support Unit (OSU) of the DCI.
Upon inspecting the suspects’ residence, authorities discovered the illicit drugs carefully hidden within three teddy bears stored in a suitcase.

Additionally, the suitcase contained personal belongings and air tickets under Achieng’s name for various destinations.

DCI has issued a stern warning to drug traffickers, emphasizing the severe legal consequences they will face. Meanwhile, in Murunya, Meru County, law enforcement officers are actively pursuing Geoffrey Thiranira (29), a suspected violent robber and drug trafficker.

During a raid on Thiranira’s residence, a bale of marijuana and a loaded AK-47 rifle were found, although Thiranira managed to evade capture.

The DCI’s swift action, coupled with its commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes, highlights the agency’s dedication to maintaining law and order across the country.

As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to apprehend individuals involved in criminal activities and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

About The Author

Mercy Sowek

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya Power Announces Scheduled Power Outages in Five Counties

“The listed areas will be affected by planned power interruptions on May 26, 2024. The interruption is part of network maintenance,” stated Kenya Power....

52 mins ago

Top stories

Kenya MPs begin probe on conduct of British Troops training in Kenya this week

The inquiry will assess BATUK’s operational integrity, including safety protocols, compliance with legal requirements, and adherence to established military standards.

3 hours ago

World

Namibia lauds education access for marginalized groups on Africa day

WINDHOEK, May 26 (Xinhua) — Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba said on Saturday that the country is making progress in expanding access to education and...

3 hours ago

World

Elon Musk opposes U.S. tariffs on Chinese EVs

Tesla broke ground on a mega factory in Shanghai on Thursday to manufacture its energy-storage batteries, Megapacks, a project hailed by the company as...

3 hours ago

Africa

WFP implements anticipatory action to mitigate impact of floods in Somalia

MOGADISHU, May 26 (Xinhua) — The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said it, along with its partners, has successfully implemented the second anticipatory...

3 hours ago

Africa

Africa Day celebration calls for realization of AU’s founding aspirations

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, in his message on the occasion of this year's Africa Day celebration, said since the formation...

3 hours ago

Africa

South Africa welcomes ICJ’s order for Israel to stop military operations in Gaza

The ICJ's order came as South Africa requested the court on May 10 to deliver a ruling on the modification and the indication of...

3 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto back from US where he sealed multi-billion investments for Kenya

It was not immediately clear why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was not at the airport to welcome his boss.

18 hours ago