Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki/MINA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

25,000 households affected by recent floods have received Sh10,000 govt stipend

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27- 25,000 households affected by recent floods across the country have received Sh10,000 stipend support from the government.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure  Kindiki on Monday revealed that the remaining 15 000 households affected by government orders to relocate from the Nairobi Rivers riparian corridor will also receive their share by Friday this week.

“The Ministry of Interior is implementing the Presidential directive to provide a one-off Government support of Sh.10,000 for each of the 40,000 households. Already, 25,000 households have received the pledged government support of Sh.10,000 per household, while the remaining households will receive theirs by close of business Friday, May 31, 2024,” stated Kindiki.

The Interior CS assured that his ministry will consider those affected by ensuring that they will be prioritized in the ongoing affordable housing programme.

Kindiki stated that the government has embarked on the rehabilitation and regeneration process for the Nairobi Rivers riparian reserves urging residents to cooperate.

“The Government will pursue to the end the national interest of the reclamation, rehabilitation and regeneration of the Nairobi Rivers riparian reserves without any regard whatsoever for partisan, ethnic or other parochial interests,” he said.

He added “To prevent re-encroachment, the reclaimed riparian reserves are being fenced and trenched.”

CS Kindiki said Riverine ecosystem trees will be planted and recreational facilities established on both sides of the riparian reserves to be accessed and used by members of the public for free.

Additionally ,the unclogging of drainage systems  and rehabilitation  of  the natural waterways of the rivers is set to commence soon.

Government issued a mandatory evacuation order in May 2024 on all Kenyans residing in riparian reserves to ensure their safety during the heavy rains season.

