24 dead after road collapse in south China’s Guangdong

GUANGDONG: MEIZHOU, May 1, 2024 (Xinhua) -- An aerial drone photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows rescuers working at the site of a road cave-in on a section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. 24 people were confirmed dead after a road cave-in on an expressway in south China's Guangdong Province trapped 18 vehicles on early Wednesday morning, local authorities said. Another 30 people were receiving treatment in hospital and were not in life-threatening situations, said authorities in the city of Meizhou.The cave-in happened around 2:10 a.m. on a section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou. The cave-in area measures 184.3 square meters, according to the government of Meizhou. More than 500 people have participated in the rescue. (Xinhua)