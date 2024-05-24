Connect with us

GUANGDONG: MEIZHOU, May 1, 2024 (Xinhua) -- An aerial drone photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows rescuers working at the site of a road cave-in on a section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. 24 people were confirmed dead after a road cave-in on an expressway in south China's Guangdong Province trapped 18 vehicles on early Wednesday morning, local authorities said. Another 30 people were receiving treatment in hospital and were not in life-threatening situations, said authorities in the city of Meizhou.The cave-in happened around 2:10 a.m. on a section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou. The cave-in area measures 184.3 square meters, according to the government of Meizhou. More than 500 people have participated in the rescue. (Xinhua)

24 dead after road collapse in south China’s Guangdong

Another 30 people are receiving hospital treatment, with none in life-threatening condition, according to the government of the province’s Meizhou city. 

GUANGZHOU, May 1 (Xinhua) — The death toll has risen to 24 after part of an expressway collapsed in south China’s Guangdong Province, causing 20 vehicles to plunge, on early Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou.

The collapsed section is 17.9 meters long and covers an area of 184.3 square meters, officials said. 

Aerial photos show one side of the expressway caved in, causing vehicles to roll down a slope.

The accident did not involve any large vehicles or vehicles transporting hazardous chemicals, according to officials. 

