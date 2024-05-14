Connect with us

Isaac Mwaura was named Kenya's Government Spokesman on October 4, 2023.

NATIONAL NEWS

14mn trees planted during National Tree Growing day – Mwaura

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura says 14 million trees were planted during the May 10 National Tree Growing day.

Mwaura attributed the data to the Jazamiti app, which is used by Kenyans or institutions to document their tree-planting activities.

The Government Spokesman urged Kenyans to continue with initiative aimed at inculcating the culture of tree planting.

President William Ruto declared as a national public holiday for November 13 last year and May 10, this year, with the goal of planting one billion trees in a single day.

Additionally, President Ruto signed into law legislation to rename October 10 as Mazingira Day, when all Kenyans to participate in environment conservation activities.

This will include tree planting in line with the government’s efforts towards accelerating forest restoration and ensuring that 15 Billion trees are planted by 2032.

