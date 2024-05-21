Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

134,743 students to join public universities – KUCCPS

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) says 134,743 students are poised to join public universities.

Speaking during the release of the placement report for the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates, the agency’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Agnes Wahome said 18,558 students have been placed in private universities.

11,991 students who had met the threshold for joining university opted to pursue diplomas.

Every year, the placement agency announces the opening of its online application system for candidates aspiring to join institutions of higher learning.

