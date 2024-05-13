Connect with us

Military clashed with paramilitaries in South Sudan on April 15, 2023. /AFP-FILE.

Africa

13 killed in attack by paramilitary forces in central Sudan: resistance committee

Published

KHARTOUM, May 12 (Xinhua) — At least 13 civilians were killed in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in Gezira State in central Sudan, a resistance committee announced on Saturday.

“The RSF attacked Al-Hurqa village, east of Wad Madani, the capital of Gezira State, killing 13 citizens,” the committee in Wad Madani said in a statement on its Facebook page. According to the statement, a number of citizens were injured in the attack and were transferred to the hospital.

The RSF has not yet commented on the allegation. The RSF took control of Gezira State in December 2023 after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) withdrew from Wad Madani. Since the conflict between the SAF and the RSF broke out on April 15, 2023, 15,550 fatalities have been recorded, while the number of people displaced has reached 8.7 million, according to the latest situation report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

