13 injured in bus crash near Karen Hardy

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Thirteen people have been rushed to hospital after a PSV minibus overturned near Hardy Police Station in Karen, Nairobi.
The vehicle belonging to Naboka Sacco was travelling from Gataka in Kajiado North to Nairobi when it plunged into a section Mbagathi River near the Cooperative University of Kenya in Karen on Saturday.
Kenya Red Cross confirmed emergency response efforts were going on.
“Thirteen people have been rushed to hospital after a PSV minibus lost control and overturned near Hardy Police Station in Karen. Emergency response efforts continue thanks to the County Government, Kenya Red Cross, and well-wishers,” the Red Cross reported.