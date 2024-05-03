115 camps set up in 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3- The government has set 115 camps across 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods.

According to the Interior Ministry the camps will serve 27,586 people so far affected by the deluge.

In a statement, it indicated that rescue missions are ongoing in 12 counties that include Garissa, Kiambu, Migori, Narok, Kajiado, West Pokot, Nyeri, Siaya, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, and Tana River Counties.

“The Government has made specific interventions to meet their essential food supplies of rice and beans totaling 336,000kg that have been distributed to support affected communities in Busia, Homabay, Kisumu, Machakos, Nairobi, Nakuru, and Muranga Counties,” read the statement.

The Ministry of Interior has warned that continuous heavy rains in the Central region and the overflow of the Seven Forks Dams pose potential threat in the Tana Delta impacting Garissa, Tana River, and Lamu Counties.

People residing within the 30-meter riparian corridor of rivers and other water courses across the country have been ordered to vacate immediately for their safety.

“Mandatory evacuation along rivers in Nairobi County (Mathare, Ngong, and Nairobi Rivers) is ongoing with the Government facilitating logistical support, temporary shelter and essential supplies to those affected,” read the statement.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 196,296 people have been impacted by the heavy rains that have regrettably claimed 210 lives due to severe weather conditions including an additional 22 fatalities.

A cumulative 125 people have been reported injured while 90 people are currently missing.

A total of 33,100 households have been displaced affecting approximately 165,500 people and a sum of 1,967 schools have had their infrastructure destroyed by the floods.

