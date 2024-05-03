Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

115 camps set up in 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3- The government has set 115 camps across 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods.

According to the Interior Ministry the camps will serve 27,586 people so far affected by the deluge.

In a statement, it indicated that rescue missions are ongoing in 12 counties that include Garissa, Kiambu, Migori, Narok, Kajiado, West Pokot, Nyeri, Siaya, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, and Tana River Counties.

“The Government has made specific interventions to meet their essential food supplies of rice and beans totaling 336,000kg that have been distributed to support affected communities in Busia, Homabay, Kisumu, Machakos, Nairobi, Nakuru, and Muranga Counties,” read the statement.

The Ministry of Interior has warned that continuous heavy rains in the Central region and the overflow of the Seven Forks Dams pose potential threat in the Tana Delta impacting Garissa, Tana River, and Lamu Counties.

People residing within the 30-meter riparian corridor of rivers and other water courses across the country have been ordered to vacate immediately for their safety.

“Mandatory evacuation along rivers in Nairobi County (Mathare, Ngong, and Nairobi Rivers) is ongoing with the Government facilitating logistical support, temporary shelter and essential supplies to those affected,” read the statement.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 196,296 people have been impacted by the heavy rains that have regrettably claimed 210 lives due to severe weather conditions including an additional 22 fatalities.

A cumulative 125 people have been reported injured while 90 people are currently missing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A total of 33,100 households have been displaced affecting approximately 165,500 people and a sum of 1,967 schools have had their infrastructure destroyed by the floods.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

11-member committee to probe allegations against CS Linturi

Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa urged the members of the select committee to undertake their mandate with utmost objectivity and impartiality.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA revokes licenses of 64 PSV SACCOs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – The National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA) has revoked the licenses for 64 Public Service Vehicle (PSV) SACCOs following noncompliance...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans blame matatu drivers, Murkomen for increased road accidents

NAIROBI Kenya May 2- Public transport drivers and Transport Cabinet Secretary have emerged as entities deemed to be highly responsible for the majority of...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to support online learning in institutions

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – President William Ruto has urged institutions of higher learning to adopt innovation and emerging technologies to enhance access to...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cyclone Hidaya to cause heavy rainfall, large waves, strong winds at the coast

The coastal region is likely to experience Cyclone Hidaya which may cause mudslides and landslides.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt intensifies flood mitigation measures

The Cabinet noted that more citizens who have been affected by floods, mudslides and landslides are increasingly receiving help with food and non-food items...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

56pc want county govts to oversee flood response efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – A just released survey by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) shows that 37 percent of Kenyans feel...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA Poll: 47pc of Kenyans say Nakhumicha to blame for prolonged doctors’ strike

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – 47 percent of Kenyans who participated in a the survey conducted by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA)...

18 hours ago