10 Mountain Bongos released into Laikipia’s Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – The Kenya Wildlife Service, in collaboration with the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC), has released ten adult Mountain Bongos into the Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary.

Established in 2022, the Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary is the world’s first sanctuary dedicated to the Mountain Bongo.

Initially stocked with ten Mountain Bongos, the 776-acre sanctuary has since witnessed the birth of four calves.

Speaking during the event, First Lady Rachel Ruto, the chief guest, said that the move is a crucial step in the efforts to protect endangered species and preserve their habitats.

“The rare Mountain Bongo antelope was nearly driven to extinction due to factors like hunting, poaching, and habitat loss. Currently, an estimated 100 Bongos exist across four isolated Kenyan locations, including the Mount Kenya Wildlife Sanctuary,” she said.

The First Lady pointed out that conservation is central to tourism’s success, as it protects the natural wonders and wildlife that attract visitors.

KWS Director General Erustus Kanga acknowledged positive trends in Kenya’s wildlife population, citing the 2021 National Wildlife Census Report.

However, Kanga expressed concern regarding the Mountain Bongo, with fewer than 100 left in the wild of Mt Kenya and Aberdare National Park.

He pointed out KWS’s long-standing support for MKWC since 2004, focusing on the recovery and restoration of the Mountain Bongo through veterinary resources and in-situ breeding and rewilding programs.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua emphasized the government’s commitment to the National Recovery and Action Plan for the Mountain Bongo.

He noted that the government is working towards rescuing the species from the brink of extinction through strategic conservation initiatives.

CS Mutua stressed the need to revamp the marketing strategies for Kenya as a tourist destination.

“We cannot expect different results if we continue doing things the same way,” he said.

