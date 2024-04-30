Wa Iria freed on Sh10mn cash bail in Murang’a County freaud charges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Former Murang’a governor Mwangi Wa Iria has been released on a cash bail of 10 million shillings after denying charges in a Sh140 million corruption scandal.

Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki gave the former governor an alternative of Sh20 million plus one surety.

The court also directed that he deposit his passport and should not leave the the country without the permission of the trial Magistrate.

Further, the court instructed that he should not interfere with the prosecution witnesses.

Wa Iria was charged with an offense of conspiracy to defraud the county Sh140 million belonging to the county.

He was also charged with an offense of money laundering, the money in payments to Top Image media consultants where he is accused of being a director.

His defence Counsels, including senior counsel Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Ndegwa Njiru, and Wilfred Nyamu, told the court that their client is not a flight risk, arguing that the alleged offence happened ten years ago and he has never fled the country.

They emphasized that besides being a governor for 10 years, he is also a political leader, a man of great integrity, and respect.

Wa Iria was charged alongside nine others, and the court ordered the prosecution to supply all the accused with all documentary evidence before 14th May when the matter will come up for pretrial.

