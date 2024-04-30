(VIDEO) Aerial footage of Mai Mahiu flash flood disaster

Popular
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Kenya is in the grips of a devastating flood crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 140...
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30- Lamu East residents have petitioned Parliament over the 39,927 hectares that they claimed was irregularly possessed by the government. In...
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30-The noose around Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has tightened after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula approved the special notice of...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – President William Samoei Ruto this morning convened a Special Cabinet meeting to deliberate on additional measures required to mitigate...
More than 50 people were killed when water gushed downstream and washed villages, leaving a trail of destruction.
Everything feels sodden in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and beyond. It seems as if the rain has been falling without respite for six weeks, and...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 -The Ministry of health has urged Kenyans to periodically check on their elderly relatives, neighbors, and people with special needs...
NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 30 – One more body has been recovered at kwa Muchira area of Maai Mahiu as the search for people who...