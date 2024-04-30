Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

(VIDEO) Aerial footage of Mai Mahiu flash flood disaster

Published

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s Flood Crisis: Government Urged to Hold Accountable Those Who Failed to Act

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Kenya is in the grips of a devastating flood crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 140...

13 mins ago

County News

Lamu East Resident petition Parliament to help in community land return

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30- Lamu East residents have petitioned Parliament over the 39,927 hectares that they claimed was irregularly possessed by the government. In...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula approves ouster motion against CS Linturi

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30-The noose around Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has tightened after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula approved the special notice of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Move out of risk-prone areas, cabinet orders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – President William Samoei Ruto this morning convened a Special Cabinet meeting to deliberate on additional measures required to mitigate...

3 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto orders Military to join in search of victims in Mai Mahiu tragedy

More than 50 people were killed when water gushed downstream and washed villages, leaving a trail of destruction.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya floods: What a deluge reveals about Nairobi’s vulnerability

Everything feels sodden in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and beyond. It seems as if the rain has been falling without respite for six weeks, and...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Regularly check on elderly relatives, neighbors during rainy season – Health Ministry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 -The Ministry of health has urged Kenyans to periodically check on their elderly relatives, neighbors, and people with special needs...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

1 more body recovered in the Mai Mahiu dam tragedy

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 30 – One more body has been recovered at kwa Muchira area of Maai Mahiu as the search for people who...

6 hours ago