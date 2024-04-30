0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 — The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has inked an agreement with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to provide economic reporting on the aviation sector.

Under the Aviation Satellite Account (ASA) project launched on Tuesday, KNBS will publish key data including performance and forecasts for the aviation sector to support key decisions including infrastructure development.

The initiative will comprehensively measure and understand the economic contributions of civil aviation within Kenya, providing vital insights into its impact on the nation’s economic development, the three agencies said in a joint release.

The ASA project is a significant step forward in enhancing the understanding and measurement of the aviation sector’s economic significance, the statement added.

The agencies noted the the adoption of globally recognized methodologies will help bridge existing gaps in economic reporting and provide accurate data to inform policy and investment decisions.

The ASA project seeks to provide comprehensive data to assess the impact of aviation on various industries within Kenya, the trio stated.

Further, it will assist policymakers and investors in making informed decisions related to resource allocation and infrastructure development according to the agencies.

KNBS will quantify the overall employment attributable to the civil aviation industry, advocating for investment in human capital development.

Timely intervention

KNBS Board Chairperson Stephen Wainaina hailed the initriative as timely.

“This initiative will provide a comprehensive report on how aviation is contributing to the GDP,” he said during the launch in Nairobi.

KAA Acting Managing Director Henry Ogoye said that new way of measuring aviation contribution to the economy will include data from both forward and backward aviation linkages.

Ogoye stressed the need to accurately capture the contribution of the aviation sector to the country’s development.

KCAA Director General, Emilie Arao emphasised the importance of reliable and accurate data in reporting the impact of aviation to the national economy.

“The current information on aviation impact is not comprehensive,” he said noting the situation will be corrected by the new approach .

To secure the project’s success, KCAA, KAA and KNBS have embarked on a process to raise awareness of the Aviation Sector Account, garner support from key stakeholders and influence policy and investment decisions within the aviation sector.

The three organisations hope to maximize the project’s impact and ensure far reaching benefits to all stakeholders.

