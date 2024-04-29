Connect with us

Sakaja pays bus fare for stranded students in Nairobi after schools reopening postponed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Monday paid bus fare for all stranded students in Nairobi termini following the postponement of schools reopening.

Sakaja led the City hall team in visiting various bus stations in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to ensure no one was left out.

“Following the postponement of school opening dates, we have organized the payment of return fare of the stranded students.”

Schools reopening for the second term was postponed for a week until May 6 following the devastating effects caused by the ongoing rains in Kenya.

Schools were scheduled to re-open from Monday April 29 but Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said some schools have been adversely affected by the ongoing floods.

The ministry said that due to the floods that have left more than 90 people dead and destroyed roads and various infrastructure, reopening schools as earlier scheduled would have put learners, teachers and other staff at risk.

Some schools are used as shelter for displaced persons whose homes were washed away or destroyed by floods in most parts of the country, including Nairobi, Tana River and Garissa which are worst hit.

“Based on this assessment, the Ministry of Education has resolved to postpone the reopening of all primary and secondary schools by one week, to Monday, May 6, 2024,” Machogu said in a statement.

Machogu stressed the ministry’s commitment to working with relevant agencies and stakeholders to implement measures aimed at alleviating the negative impacts of the rains.

He also assured the public that the ministry would provide regular updates on developments concerning the education sector.

The decision to postpone the reopening came after the National Parents Association suggested altering the opening dates for schools in affected regions, acknowledging the challenges posed by the floods.

As the Meteorological Department warns of heavier rains in the coming days, the situation remains critical, with over 90 reported deaths and numerous injuries or missing persons.

