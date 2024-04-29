Connect with us

Sakaja congratulates winners of UDA grassroot elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has congratulated the winners of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots elections that were conducted last Friday.

While commending UDA party and members for a peaceful exercise Sakaja underscored the importance of strengthening the party by having a structure that is vibrant and philosophy driven.

“I have been a national chairman for a ruling party and I know the importance of having democracy in the party. It is all about having structure and stocking to party philosophy,” he said.

The Governor also congratulated his Team Mbwekse for clinching the most positions in the polling centres elections.

“It’s not about being a project of someone but the support of the people,” he added.

In the just concluded UDA grassroots elections, out of 6,560 elected delegates, 4,137 delegates are unequivocally in support of Sakaja’s candidature while 2,423 leaned towards Embakasi North Member of Parliament James Gakuya.

“Congratulations to all who have sailed through in the party elections. Asanteni sana to the party members for the overwhelming and resolute affirmation of your leaders. Congrats to the UDA Party leadership and Elections Board for allowing the expression of democracy to prevail. Mungu Mbele na Ngumi Bado ni Mbwekse Lazima iwork,” Sakaja said.

