Ruto and I will make sure Nairobi works: Gachagua

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is taking a keen interest in the development of Nairobi County as the national government intensifies efforts to ensure the City regains its glory.

Speaking on Saturday at a fundraiser for Langata constituency’s Women Empowerment Programme at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, Gachagua said the City is too important to be left without deserving services.

“I am going to take keen interest in the development of Nairobi because it is the capital city and the seat of government. It is the business centre of East and Central Africa. The President and I will make sure everything is okay here,” he said.

The Deputy President said Nairobi is critical to the nation’s socio-economic growth and development.

“It is too important to be left just like that. We must restore the glory in the green city in the sun and make sure residents get services as required. We are all stakeholders of this city,” he added.

Further, the DP said the country’s leadership is working with all leaders to develop the City adding that they do not have a problem with those on the other side of the political divide.

Gachagua said the Ruto Administration has no challenge in collaborating with opposition leaders in intensifying service provision to the people.

“We will work with everyone irrespective of their political parties. This is the time to serve the people of Kenya. We will work with Esther Passaris (Woman Representative), Phelix Jalang’o (Lang’ata MP), Elachi (Dagoretti North MP), I am also looking for Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP), Tim Wanyoyi (Westlands MP) and we will work with all of them,” said the DP.

The DP noted that Nairobi ought to regain its stature as the green city in the sun promising to give more attention to the development programmes in the county.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Every leader who is elected is our partner in development and we will work together to make this city shine like it was before,” he said.

The Deputy President also said the Government is providing assistance to residents affected by the floods caused by heavy rains experienced in the city recently.

“We are going to support all the affected. The multi-agency response is going on as directed by the President,” he said.

At the same time, the DP said they are deliberately rolling our programmes to empower women for the good of the nation.

“If you want to develop a society or a nation, empower women. This is what we are doing as a government,” he stated.

Mr Gachagua also praised Mr Jalang’o for his leadership and decision to work with the government to develop the constituency.

“He is organised and visionary. He will raise the profile of the constituency. We will work with him to take Langata forward,” he said.

The DP was accompanied by host MP Phelix Odiwuor Jalang’o (Lang’ata), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Ann Wamuratha (Kiambu County MP), Esther Passaris (Nairobi County MP), Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North) Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central), Maryanne Kitany (Aldai), Robert Basil (Yatta), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta County MP), Jane Kagiri (Laikipia County MP), Betty Maina (Murang’a County MP) and Mukunji Gitonga (Manyatta) and MCAs, among others.

About The Author